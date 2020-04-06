Smart EA 8aLt4

Hello everyone.

Before introducing Smart EA 8aLt4, I would like to make a brief and important reminder!!

This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%.

Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<<




8aLt4 Smart Trading System


All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration

🎯 Strategy Modes

Mode Description Risk Level

Conservative All signals must be compatible Low

Balanced 70% of main signals are sufficient Medium

Aggressive MTF or Signal Strength is sufficient High

Scalper Fast trades, low threshold Very High

Swing Strong trends, long-term Low


💰 Lot Calculation

Fixed Lot: Manually set fixed lot (e.g., 0.01)

Risk Percentage: % of account balance (e.g., 1%)

ATR-Based: Dynamic based on ATR volatility

🎯 Signal Sources

Select the signals you want to activate:


✅ Multi Timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) ✅ Signal Strength (Buy% and Sell%) ✅ Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun Cross, Kumo) ✅ Stochastic (Oversold/Overbought) ✅ Bollinger Bands ✅ Donchian Channel ✅ Order Blocks ✅ Fair Value Gaps ✅ Fibonacci Levels ✅ ATR Volatility


🛑 Stop Loss Options

Mode Description

Fixed Pip The pip distance you specify

ATR Multiplier ATR × Multiplier (e.g., 2×ATR)

Order Block The nearest order block level

Fibonacci The nearest Fibonacci level

Donchian Donchian band level

Percentage Percentage of the price


🎯 Take Profit Options

Mode Description

Fixed Pip Pip distance you set

ATR Multiplier ATR × Multiplier (e.g., 3×ATR)

Risk/Reward SL distance × R:R ratio

Fibonacci Nearest Fibonacci level

Donchian Donchian band level

Percentage Percentage of price

Partial TP 3-stage step-by-step profit taking


🔄 Trailing Stop

None: Do not use trailing stop

Fixed Pip: Fixed pip distance

ATR-Based: Dynamic based on ATR

Break Even: Pull to break even at specified profit


🎮 Usage Examples

Example 1: Conservative Strategy

Strategy: Conservative Signal Strength: ✅ Min 70% Multi Timeframe: ✅ Min 5/6 TF Ichimoku: ✅ Stochastic: ✅ Bollinger: ✅ ATR Volatility: ✅ 0.5%-2.0% SL Mode: ATR Multiplier (2×) TP Mode: Risk/Reward (1:2) Trailing: Break Even (20 pips) Max Position: 1 Day Max Trades: 5


Result: The safest mode, all signals must be consistent


Example 2: Aggressive Strategy

Strategy: Aggressive Signal Strength: ✅ Min 60% Multi Timeframe: ✅ Min 4/6 TF Other Indicators: ❌ SL Mode: ATR Multiplier (1.5×) TP Mode: ATR Multiplier (2×) Trailing: Fixed Pip (15) Max Position: 3 Daily Max Trade: 20


Result: Fast trades, more opportunities


Example 3: Scalper Strategy

Strategy: Scalper Signal Strength: ✅ Min 55% ATR Volatility: ✅ Min 0.3% SL Mode: Fixed Pip (20) TP Mode: Fixed Pip (30) Trailing: None Max Position: 1 Daily Max Trade: 50 Time Filter: 08:00-20:00


Result: Short-term, fast entry-exit



📈 Performance Tips

✅ Recommendations

Backtest: Test it in the Strategy Tester

Demo Account: Test it on a demo account before live trading

Small Lots: Start with small lots at first

Risk Management: Always use the daily max loss limit

Volatility Tracking: The ATR filter is important; do not trade in very low/high volatility

⚠️ Things to Consider

News Times: Stop the EA during important economic news

Spread: Be careful with symbols with high spreads

Slippage: Slippage may occur in fast markets

VPS Recommendation: Use a VPS for 24/7 operation

📞 Support and Updates

🌐 Website: https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/8alt4/seller

📧 Contact: Send a message via the MQL5 profile

🔄 Updates: Automatic from the MQL5 Market

⚖️ Legal Notice

WARNING: This EA performs automated trading. Forex/CFD trading involves high risk and you may lose all your capital. Before using the EA:


✅ Test it on a demo account

✅ Understand risk management rules

✅ Only trade with capital you can afford to lose

The developer is not responsible for any losses resulting from the use of the EA.




🎓 Notes

This system is a comprehensive solution developed for professional traders. For successful results:


Test each strategy mode separately

Find inputs that suit your trading style

Do not rely on backtest results; perform forward testing

Strictly adhere to risk management rules

8aLt4 - Professional Trading Solutions 🚀



═══════════════════════════════════════════════════

Copyright 2025 - Powered By 8aLt4 https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/8alt4/seller

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════





Produtos recomendados
Gold SMC EA
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Experts
Overview XAUUSD ICT SMC – Lean Core (v1.4) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor focused on fast, clean FVG entries with tight risk and simple, robust exits . It trades XAUUSD (and other symbols you list) using a direction-aware Fair Value Gap detected on a single, user-selected entry timeframe. Direction is seeded by short-term momentum, optionally filtered by a higher-TF EMA bias. The exit engine combines a hybrid ATR / R-multiple take-profit , optional breakeven , and ATR trailing with a minimum
Breakout and False Breakout with GRID EA
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Breakout & False-Breakout with Grid is the EA build with one single shot and multi-trade based on Support & Resistant Breakout or False-Breakout. First Trade: Off/On first trade First Trade Mode: 1. False-Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a False-Breakout                            2. Breakout: It will open first trade when it detected a True-Breakout Series Trade: Off/On sequences trade Series Trade Mode: 1. Dual_BUY_SELL_Series: Sequences trades will be open both BUY or SELL
Gold Multi Hunter
Guan Jun Fan
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Multi Hunter is a Fully Automated, Open and Multi-Currency System for Trading XAU. DO NOT Use Grid or Martingale. Default Settings for one chart XAUUSD m15.    Each trade has a fixed SL and Virtual Profit Tracking. The System works on One XAUUSD m15 chart. The Algorithm trades in the evening quiet time after 22:00 . Gold Multi Hunter is able to simultaneously trade on 5 currency pairs XAUUSD, XAUJPY, XAUGBP, XAUEUR, XAUCHF. The strategy independently determines the GMT of the broker .
GoldSense AI
Narnet Oxim O'g'li
Experts
After purchasing this robot, write me a private message and I'll send you the full instructions on how to use it.!!! GoldSense AI – your professional trading assistant for XAUUSD (Gold)    !!!   2h--3H   !!! GoldSense AI is a powerful MT5 Expert Advisor designed for precise intraday and swing trading on Gold. It combines advanced methods including: Trend filters (EMA 50 / EMA 200) Fibonacci levels (entry by retracement, TP by extension) Candle patterns (momentum bars, pin bars, engulfings
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Advance Gold Pro MT5
Vikas Rundla
Experts
Advance Gold Pro EA -  Overview Unlock the power of precision trading with Advance Gold Pro , a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe . Powered by quantum-inspired algorithms, this EA redefines accuracy, pinpointing high-probability entry and exit points to maximize profits while protecting your capital. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned trader, Advance Gold Pro delivers a disciplined, technology-driven edge for conquering the g
ScriptBot
Fabio Luis Pretti
4.86 (7)
Experts
ScriptBot é um robô multi estratégia desenvolvido para ser prático e robusto, com o ScriptBot você é capaz de criar diferentes estratégias próprias, instale até 51 indicadores do seu gosto e monte o seu próprio gatilho utilizando uma expressões lógica simples. WARN:  Este Expert esta desatualizado , um novo ScriptBot esta sendo reescrito do zero. Abaixo contaremos um pouco sobre a estrutura: Indicadores: ScriptBot não possui indicadores na sua codificação, isso significa que você tem total co
FREE
Gold Wave Rider
Banafsheh Dastafshan
Experts
Gold Wave Rider EA has been written for gold trades.  Obviously you can find your settings for other symbols. You will have the bet results on 5M Timeframe.   The default settings are the best for normal traders, however if you want you can manage the risk of high profit and loss. The EA trades the trend using several MAs, price action and RSI confirmations through identified candle numbers. Limited copies of FREE version finished. The price is 30$ and will be raised 10$ by every 5 purchases. La
GoldFlix
Erhan Karayigit
Experts
GoldFlix – Trend and Momentum-Based Strategy it is designed   exclusively for the GOLD, XAUUSD   and operates   only on the M15 (15-minute) timeframe . It combines trend direction, momentum, and price action analysis to identify the most reliable trading opportunities. Key Features Trend and Momentum Detection:   Uses multi-timeframe analysis to detect price movement in the trend direction. Time-Aware Trading:   Opens trades only during specific time windows to avoid unnecessary positions. Risk
FREE
AuDCaD DG Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage. How Does the EA Work? The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a gri
MACD Gold slow scalper MT5
Nguyen Trung Khiem
Experts
MACD Gold Slow Scalper Description: "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" is an automated trading system designed for the MetaTrader platform, leveraging the proven effectiveness of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator. This Expert Advisor specializes in trading gold (XAU/USD), aiming for stable and slow scalping trades based on MACD signals. Trading Strategy: The "MACD Gold Slow Scalper" operates by analyzing fast and slow EMA crossovers within the MACD indicator to identify potential
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
RSI Multi Currency EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
RSI Multi-Currency EA MT5   implementa estratégias robustas do Índice de Força Relativa (RSI) que foram extensivamente testadas em vários pares de moedas e períodos de tempo. O robô oferece capacidades completas de negociação, incluindo recuperação em grade, opções de hedge e estratégias de martingale (configuráveis, mas desativadas por padrão). Ele possui métodos de entrada precisos (rompimentos, reversões, seguimento de tendência) e regras de saída flexíveis (baseadas em indicadores, tempo ou
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Tempesta
貴 広 井 上
Experts
BTC/USD  SCALPING スキャルピング型EA こちらは仮想通貨向け自動売買プログラムとなっております。 シグナル公開予定 通貨ペア ：BTC/USDに最適なナンピン及び利確設定をしております ロット数：0.01～ パラメータ ・ロット数：最初の注文ロット数を入力してください。これを基準に、ナンピンに増加していきます。 ・ナンピン：ONにするとナンピンを行いますので、ONにしてご利用ください。 ポジション数： 最大21ポジション 時間足 ：M1 注文条件 ・EA起動後、一定の値動きで逆張りを行います。 ・100BTC/USDごとにナンピンを行います。(ただし証拠金維持率が500%以上のあいだ) ・一定の利益にて全決済を行います。 その他 ・マーチングゲールではありませんが、ナンピンを行うため、ある程度のリスクがございます。 ・証拠金は1000USD以上を推奨しております。
The Rise MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Rise:   It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trade.      Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading.  The Rise     is a expert advisor based in  the indicator       The Rise of Sky walker: (  https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/44511 ) This system uses operations groups, which always beat the market You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable gro
FCK Hedging AI MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Experts
No Grid, No Martingale, No Scalping, No News Headaches. Recommendations   for   Gold (XAUUSD), BTC, US30, GBPUSD, EURUSD   and other   volatility   pairs. FCK Hedging AI is the advanced Hedging system.   It was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. FCK Hedging AI  is an expert adviser that you can use to design and implement automated hedging strategies. The primary objective of a forex hedging strategy is to reduce or eliminate the impact of adverse price fluctuations. Hedging st
My MACD Grid Bot
Bubbie Gunter
5 (2)
Experts
MACD Grid Trading Bot – Momentum-Based Grid Execution This Expert Advisor uses MACD crossover signals to initiate trades and follows up with a configurable grid strategy to manage price movement during trend continuation or retracement. How It Works Signal Logic : Trade entries are based on MACD line crossovers. Bullish signals open long positions; bearish signals open shorts. Grid System : If the market moves against the first position, the EA places additional trades at set intervals, defined
Search light mini
Kazuya Koizumi
Experts
This EA trades CFD stocks (mainly NASDAQ stocks such as Amazon, Google, and Netflix) without using martingale or Bollinger band strategies. Entry points are determined based on local chart fluctuations, with the aim of long-term stable operation. An initial margin of 1000 USD or more is recommended. Features: Entry points are determined based on the following criteria: - Down → Down → Current fluctuation greater than the reference value = BUY entry - Up → Up → Down → Up + Current fluctuation g
FREE
Gold Cracker AI
J Gomat
Experts
Only the first 5 copies will cost 50$ and then it will be converted to its original price.  Deposit 500$ Profit 2500$+ in 1 Month Gold Trading.   This robot works very well on gold. Gives good profit.  Key Features:  Very easy to use   Working symbols:  XAUUSD(GOLD) Working Timeframe: M1, M5, M30 All timeframe The minimum deposit $100, $500 Here you can adjust Lot Size, Auto lot, SL, TP, Trading Time, Profit pips, Percentage Equity, fixed ratio delta volume for lot size increasing with equity, 
Mc Algo
Leonidas Bokias
Experts
MCALGO Grid EA (v1.08) A robust, session-aware grid Expert Advisor designed for disciplined averaging with multiple protective layers. Entries are driven by Bollinger Bands (break + revert logic) with optional EMA trend filter and RSI gate . Position management is basket-oriented (TP in currency or pips, breakeven, step-trailing), while risk is controlled via equity/daily loss stops , max lots per symbol , time filters, and spread caps . HIGH OPTIMAZIONTION EA YOU CAN CHOOSE THE AND TEST DIFFER
FREE
Bantam
Calvin Andile Mahlangu
Experts
Bantam EA – Structured Scalping on EUR/USD (H1) Bantam is an automated Expert Advisor developed for the EUR/USD currency pair on the 1-hour timeframe (H1) . It is designed to identify and trade price breakouts around recent high and low levels , based on internal logic derived from price structure. The EA places pending orders at selected price points and manages positions with a built-in trailing stop system . Once a trade is activated, the EA may close the position quickly or allow it to cont
Whoosh MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
WHOOSH – Expert Advisor de Grelha Inteligente Heiken Ashi Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142798 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142799 O WHOOSH é um Expert Advisor (EA) inteligente e multi-timeframe baseado em Heiken Ashi, concebido para captar rapidamente o momentum do mercado, gerir posições de forma dinâmica e proteger contas com uma gestão de risco abrangente. Este EA combina o poder da filtragem de tendências, da média de grelha controlada e da ges
Lovec Trend MT5
Vladimir Lovec
Experts
Robot Lovec Trend MT5. Designed exclusively for trend work on the H1 hourly chart. I bring to your attention an advisor, my own development. Settings are universal for all currency pairs. Suitable for most instruments, especially trend currency pairs with JPY, CHF, GBP. And also futures and indices. Inputs are carried out exclusively at the opening of the candle, which gives the same ideal performance as in the tester, and without slipping. Exit from the transaction under the combined
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.04 (26)
Experts
Bem-vindo ao Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> baixe os arquivos do conjunto   aqui PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Oferta de combinação definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS A INDICEMENT     traz meus 15 anos de experiência na criação de algoritmos de negociação profissionais para os m
The EURUSD looking at the Majors
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The EURUSD looking at the Majors  is a Multipair System for operate the  EURUSD !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!   THIS EA IS FOR USED IN EURUSD ONLY.  !!!!!IMPORTANT!!!!!  This system detects a multi-pair entry point based on the value of the majors and operates that entry in the EURUSD with its own and efficient algorithm. All tickets have an SL and TP and use optimized trailing. You have to use the name of the value in your broker, in the corresponding inputs. Very stable growth curve as result of s
GCM Gold EA
Ali Eren Ak
3.67 (3)
Experts
GOLD CAPTURE MINING (GCM GOLD EA) https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alierenak/seller GCM GOLD EA (Gold Capture Mining) is a modern algorithm developed specifically for the XAUUSD pair, focusing not on outdated indicators that fail in ever-changing market conditions, but on real mathematical models that prioritize consistency and logic. This Expert Advisor (EA) combines deep market dynamics with advanced trading algorithms to offer a realistic and sustainable trading approach. By leveraging mathemat
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Experts
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Desenvolvido com o suporte de ferramentas avançadas de Inteligência Artificial, o EURUSD London Breakout Pro entrega um código limpo e eficiente, otimizado para velocidade e estabilidade. Este Expert Advisor aplica uma estrutura de gestão de risco em nível institucional e evita estratégias de alto risco, como martingale, grid averaging ou hedging não controlado. Projetado para traders que exigem precisão e segurança, o sistema combina um conceito comprovado de rompime
FREE
Everest Peak MT5 EA
Mikhael Kurniawan
Experts
Everest Peak EA is an Expert Advisor designed using multiple Moving Average indicators as a filter to make it more reliable to search entry point and follow the trend strategy. This EA can avoid trading in high impact news based on economic calendar to make sure it will entry in excellent condition. The best thing of this EA it can trade on any Forex Pairs, Crypto and Gold (XAUUSD) and you can change or optimize the indicator parameter. User can use default set to trade or to get better result,
Price Pulse Catcher
Takeshi Shibuki
Experts
PPC: Price Pulse Catcher is an Expert Advisor that uses stochastic as its main trading indicator. A module that executes only buys and a module that executes only sells perform trades while switching appropriately according to medium-term trends. If the medium-term direction of the market is clear, it is possible to select and operate only one or the other. As an indicator of medium-term trends, we use the moving average of the longer time frame of the chart to which Expert Advisor is applied.
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (381)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (23)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.68 (41)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.89 (18)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (90)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (15)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 179 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (85)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.15 (27)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. Golden Hen EA não usa grade (grid), martingale ou técnicas de preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (6)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.5 (12)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (2)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ***Launch price ends January 6th**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the c
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
3.5 (6)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANTE   : Este pacote só será vendido pelo preço atual e por um número muito limitado de cópias.    O preço irá para US$ 1.499 muito rápido    +100 estratégias incluídas   e mais em breve! BÔNUS   : Por US$ 999 ou mais --> escolha  5     dos meus outros EAs de graça!  TODOS OS ARQUIVOS CONFIGURADOS GUIA COMPLETO DE CONFIGURAÇÃO E OTIMIZAÇÃO GUIA DE VÍDEO SINAIS AO VIVO REVISÃO (terceiros) Bem-vindo ao SISTEMA DE FUGA SUPREMO! Tenho o prazer de apresentar o Ultimate Breakout System, um Ex
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.69 (52)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.69 (29)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Experts
The Techno Deity — Domínio Digital no XAUUSD Sinal ao vivo e monitoramento: Acompanhe o desempenho do sistema em tempo real na conta oficial: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Promoção: Você pode receber o robô Cryon X-9000 de presente. Para detalhes e acesso, entre em contato diretamente. The Techno Deity é um ecossistema de trading de alta tecnologia para quem busca ordem estrutural no mercado de ouro. Utiliza um algoritmo de intuição digital para identificar zonas institucionais e deseq
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Mais do autor
All in One Screen
Burak Baltaci
5 (2)
Indicadores
Olá a todos, Vou tentar explicar como utilizar gratuitamente a funcionalidade «All in One Screen», que permite visualizar vários pontos de dados simultaneamente num único indicador e em três ecrãs de indicadores diferentes. Primeiro, para que serve este indicador? ; Níveis de Fibonacci Níveis FVG e OrderBlock Indicador Ichimoku Envelopes, Bandas de Bollinger Canais de Donchian Áreas de Reteste Áreas de Suporte e Resistência Estocástico e, por último, Indicadores ATR. 1. O que há no ecrã
FREE
OrderBlock Zones MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicadores
Visão geral OrderBlock Zone é um indicador MetaTrader 4 avançado que identifica e visualiza automaticamente as zonas de negociação institucionais (Order Blocks) no mercado. Ele rastreia os rastros deixados pelos grandes players (bancos, fundos de hedge) para determinar os níveis potenciais de suporte e resistência. Características principais Detecção automática de OrderBlock Análise baseada em fractais: determina pontos de reversão fortes com análise fractal de 36 períodos (personalizável) Zona
FREE
OrderBlock Zones MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicadores
Visão geral OrderBlock Zone é um indicador MetaTrader 4 avançado que identifica e visualiza automaticamente as zonas de negociação institucionais (Order Blocks) no mercado. Ele rastreia os rastros deixados pelos grandes players (bancos, fundos de hedge) para determinar os níveis potenciais de suporte e resistência. Características principais  Detecção automática de OrderBlock Análise baseada em fractais: determina pontos de reversão fortes com análise fractal de 36 períodos (personalizável) Zon
FREE
Swing Trade Concept MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Indicadores
CONCEITO DE SWING TRADE PARA QUE SERVE? Um indicador MT4 concebido para swing trading. Capta inversões de tendência utilizando a lógica SuperTrend e exibe pontos TP com níveis Fibonacci automáticos. COMO FUNCIONA? 1. Acompanhamento de tendências Utiliza um algoritmo SuperTrend baseado em ATR. Sinaliza quando a tendência do preço se rompe. 2. Geração de sinais A tendência inverte para cima → Caixa verde COMPRAR + seta (abaixo da vela) A tendência inverte para baixo → Caixa vermelha
TrendBite MT5
Burak Baltaci
Indicadores
TrendBite v1.5 - Indicador profissional de acompanhamento de tendências Desenvolvedor: 8aLt4 Versão: 1.5 Plataforma: MetaTrader 5  Visão geral O TrendBite v1.5 é um indicador de análise técnica avançado, concebido para identificar mudanças de tendência no mercado e fornecer sinais de compra e venda claros aos investidores. Baseado no algoritmo das Bandas de Bollinger, esta ferramenta capta com precisão as inversões de tendência, sendo ideal tanto para principiantes como para traders experiente
FREE
TrendBite MT4
Burak Baltaci
5 (1)
Indicadores
TrendBite v1.5 - Indicador profissional de acompanhamento de tendências Desenvolvedor: 8aLt4 Versão: 1.5 Plataforma: MetaTrader 4  Visão geral O TrendBite v1.5 é um indicador de análise técnica avançado, concebido para identificar mudanças de tendência no mercado e fornecer sinais de compra e venda claros aos investidores. Baseado no algoritmo das Bandas de Bollinger, esta ferramenta capta com precisão as inversões de tendência, sendo ideal tanto para principiantes como para traders experiente
FREE
Nostradamus X Scalper
Burak Baltaci
Experts
NOSTRADAMUS X SCALPER Par recomendado: Ouro Prazo recomendado: M15 Robô profissional que identifica picos e vales do mercado Nostradamus é um sistema de negociação totalmente automatizado que captura com precisão os pontos de viragem do mercado. Funciona dia e noite, toma decisões sem emoção e maximiza os seus lucros! PORQUÊ NOSTRADAMUS? Sistema de Entrada Inteligente Deteta automaticamente pontos de reversão de tendência Entrada precisa em níveis altos e baixos Co
Dread Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Aviso de risco AVISO IMPORTANTE: O “DREAD SCALPER” utiliza estratégias agressivas de grade e martingale. Isso pode levar a perdas significativas para investidores inexperientes. A negociação de moeda estrangeira com margem envolve um alto nível de risco e pode não ser adequada para todos os investidores. O alto grau de alavancagem pode funcionar contra si, assim como a seu favor. Antes de decidir investir em moeda estrangeira, deve considerar cuidadosamente os seus objetivos de investimento,
Baba Vanga SS
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Baba Vanga Smart Scalper - Expert Advisor Recommended Pair: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M5 / M15 General Features: This EA is an intelligent scalping robot that performs automated trading. With its user-friendly interface, it displays your account information and profitability data in real-time on the chart. Key Features: Risk Management: Automatic lot calculation based on your account balance Time Control: Trades only during the hours you specify Spread Protection: Prevents opening
XAU Flux MT4
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XAU FLUX - Consultor Especialista Profissional em Scalping de Ouro O XAU FLUX é um robô de negociação profissional concebido para negociações rápidas e disciplinadas no mercado do ouro. Foi desenvolvido para negociadores que pretendem obter lucros consistentes a partir de pequenas oscilações diárias dos preços. Principais características: O XAU FLUX utiliza um sistema avançado de scalping que opera nos intervalos de tempo M1 e M5 para avaliar microoportunidades no mercado. O EA analisa continua
Dread Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
Aviso de risco AVISO IMPORTANTE: O “DREAD SCALPER” utiliza estratégias agressivas de grade e martingale. Isso pode levar a perdas significativas para investidores inexperientes. A negociação de moeda estrangeira com margem envolve um alto nível de risco e pode não ser adequada para todos os investidores. O alto grau de alavancagem pode funcionar contra si, assim como a seu favor. Antes de decidir investir em moeda estrangeira, deve considerar cuidadosamente os seus objetivos de investimento,
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário