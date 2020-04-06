Smart EA 8aLt4
- Experts
- Burak Baltaci
- Versão: 1.10
- Ativações: 5
Hello everyone.
Before introducing Smart EA 8aLt4, I would like to make a brief and important reminder!!
This EA works by receiving signals directly from my indicator called “All in One Screen” at 100%.
Access my “All in One Screen” indicator, which I share 100% free of charge, here. >>> All in One Screen <<<
8aLt4 Smart Trading System
All in One Indicator + Smart EA Integration
🎯 Strategy Modes
Mode Description Risk Level
Conservative All signals must be compatible Low
Balanced 70% of main signals are sufficient Medium
Aggressive MTF or Signal Strength is sufficient High
Scalper Fast trades, low threshold Very High
Swing Strong trends, long-term Low
💰 Lot Calculation
Fixed Lot: Manually set fixed lot (e.g., 0.01)
Risk Percentage: % of account balance (e.g., 1%)
ATR-Based: Dynamic based on ATR volatility
🎯 Signal Sources
Select the signals you want to activate:
✅ Multi Timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) ✅ Signal Strength (Buy% and Sell%) ✅ Ichimoku (Tenkan/Kijun Cross, Kumo) ✅ Stochastic (Oversold/Overbought) ✅ Bollinger Bands ✅ Donchian Channel ✅ Order Blocks ✅ Fair Value Gaps ✅ Fibonacci Levels ✅ ATR Volatility
🛑 Stop Loss Options
Mode Description
Fixed Pip The pip distance you specify
ATR Multiplier ATR × Multiplier (e.g., 2×ATR)
Order Block The nearest order block level
Fibonacci The nearest Fibonacci level
Donchian Donchian band level
Percentage Percentage of the price
🎯 Take Profit Options
Mode Description
Fixed Pip Pip distance you set
ATR Multiplier ATR × Multiplier (e.g., 3×ATR)
Risk/Reward SL distance × R:R ratio
Fibonacci Nearest Fibonacci level
Donchian Donchian band level
Percentage Percentage of price
Partial TP 3-stage step-by-step profit taking
🔄 Trailing Stop
None: Do not use trailing stop
Fixed Pip: Fixed pip distance
ATR-Based: Dynamic based on ATR
Break Even: Pull to break even at specified profit
🎮 Usage Examples
Example 1: Conservative Strategy
Strategy: Conservative Signal Strength: ✅ Min 70% Multi Timeframe: ✅ Min 5/6 TF Ichimoku: ✅ Stochastic: ✅ Bollinger: ✅ ATR Volatility: ✅ 0.5%-2.0% SL Mode: ATR Multiplier (2×) TP Mode: Risk/Reward (1:2) Trailing: Break Even (20 pips) Max Position: 1 Day Max Trades: 5
Result: The safest mode, all signals must be consistent
Example 2: Aggressive Strategy
Strategy: Aggressive Signal Strength: ✅ Min 60% Multi Timeframe: ✅ Min 4/6 TF Other Indicators: ❌ SL Mode: ATR Multiplier (1.5×) TP Mode: ATR Multiplier (2×) Trailing: Fixed Pip (15) Max Position: 3 Daily Max Trade: 20
Result: Fast trades, more opportunities
Example 3: Scalper Strategy
Strategy: Scalper Signal Strength: ✅ Min 55% ATR Volatility: ✅ Min 0.3% SL Mode: Fixed Pip (20) TP Mode: Fixed Pip (30) Trailing: None Max Position: 1 Daily Max Trade: 50 Time Filter: 08:00-20:00
Result: Short-term, fast entry-exit
📈 Performance Tips
✅ Recommendations
Backtest: Test it in the Strategy Tester
Demo Account: Test it on a demo account before live trading
Small Lots: Start with small lots at first
Risk Management: Always use the daily max loss limit
Volatility Tracking: The ATR filter is important; do not trade in very low/high volatility
⚠️ Things to Consider
News Times: Stop the EA during important economic news
Spread: Be careful with symbols with high spreads
Slippage: Slippage may occur in fast markets
VPS Recommendation: Use a VPS for 24/7 operation
📞 Support and Updates
🌐 Website: https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/8alt4/seller
📧 Contact: Send a message via the MQL5 profile
🔄 Updates: Automatic from the MQL5 Market
⚖️ Legal Notice
WARNING: This EA performs automated trading. Forex/CFD trading involves high risk and you may lose all your capital. Before using the EA:
✅ Test it on a demo account
✅ Understand risk management rules
✅ Only trade with capital you can afford to lose
The developer is not responsible for any losses resulting from the use of the EA.
🎓 Notes
This system is a comprehensive solution developed for professional traders. For successful results:
Test each strategy mode separately
Find inputs that suit your trading style
Do not rely on backtest results; perform forward testing
Strictly adhere to risk management rules
8aLt4 - Professional Trading Solutions 🚀
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════
Copyright 2025 - Powered By 8aLt4 https://www.mql5.com/tr/users/8alt4/seller
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════