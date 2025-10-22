Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA
- Experts
- Vyom Tekriwal
- Version: 100.88
- Activations: 10
Gold Neural Network Scalper Pro EA (MT5)
Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Machine Learning for precision Gold trading.
This advanced Expert Advisor is engineered to scalp XAUUSD (Gold) with cutting-edge AI algorithms that dynamically adapt to changing market conditions. The system utilizes machine learning–based pattern recognition, volatility analysis, and quantum-optimized logic to identify high-probability trade setups with minimal risk exposure.
Key Features:
- ✅ AI + Quantum Machine Learning Core – adaptive algorithm learns and optimizes with market volatility.
- ✅ High-Frequency Scalping Strategy – designed for intraday precision and consistency.
- ✅ Smart Trade Management – includes trailing stop, auto lot calculation, and dynamic TP/SL placement.
- ✅ Optimized for XAUUSD – fully backtested and fine-tuned for Gold trading performance.
- ✅ Plug & Play Simplicity – easy installation and works on all MT5 brokers with Gold symbol support.
Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1–M15
Platform: MetaTrader 5