Satoshimind BTC Gold Scalper MT4

5

Trending Satoshimind AI BTCUSD & Gold Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to trade the Bitcoin, EURUSD and XAUUSD (Gold) pairs with high accuracy. This EA is based on trend-following and momentum-based entry logic, optimized for short-term intraday scalping.

Note-Set files for BTCUSD & Gold are attached in comment section-Download from there & use it in live, demo, forward & back test.

Next Price $1500, Hurry up buy now, Limited Copies available!

It uses a combination of adaptive indicators to identify strong market conditions, and executes trades based on predefined rules with risk control in place. The system is capable of operating on M15 and M30 timeframes, and includes settings for trade filtering, session management, and optional martingale logic.

Main Features:

  • Designed for BTCUSD, EURUSD and Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Works best on M15 or M30 timeframe

  • Adjustable Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop

  • Input option for Martingale multiplier (1.5x recommended)

  • Time-based trading filter to avoid volatile sessions

  • Limited number of trades per day for risk control

  • No grid or arbitrage; trades are executed based on trend and volume signals

  • Fully compatible with ECN brokers and low-spread accounts

  • Easy to set up and lightweight on system resources

Recommended Settings:

  • Use on BTCUSD, EURUSD or XAUUSD charts

  • Minimum deposit: 100 USD

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Use VPS for stable execution

Inputs include:

  • Lot size

  • Stop loss and take profit

  • Martingale multiplier

  • Magic number

  • Maximum number of trades per day

  • Session time filters

  • Buy/Sell direction control

Developed by Vyom Tekriwal

This EA is suitable for users who prefer stable, low-drawdown scalping strategies focused on trending market conditions. For best results, use recommended pairs and settings, and run the EA on a reliable VPS

Отзывы 2
zoro1111
110
zoro1111 2025.07.16 10:47 
 

it azaming EA and the authure very helpful thanks alot its make profit and safe trading always

thanks alot for your help and amazing bot for gold

GIUSEPPE CAPRETTI
38
GIUSEPPE CAPRETTI 2025.07.13 19:56 
 

It is the second product that I have purchased from Vyom, having already experienced its correctness and availability of customer service, which I am already experiencing in DEMO with satisfaction. Great connoisseur of the MT4 platform and its secrets: he makes them available to his clients with generosity. THANK YOU VYOM!

