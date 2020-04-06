Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 (Note_High Risk Set file is attached in comment_Use it in M15 time on any currency and see the magic_Recommended Capital $2K-5K)

Forex Machine AI Bot MT4 is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for consistent intraday trading performance. The EA is built on smart algorithmic logic and integrates multiple layers of trade filtering, risk control, and dynamic position sizing.

It is suitable for traders looking for an automated solution that adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining strict discipline in entry and exit decisions.

Recommended timeframe to use: M15 (15-minute)

This Expert Advisor leverages Artificial Intelligence techniques to analyze market data, recognize patterns, and make smarter trading decisions in real-time. Unlike traditional rule-based EAs, this system adapts to changing market conditions using:

Pattern recognition based on historical data

Dynamic decision-making with AI logic layers

Self-adjusting filters for entry and exit timing

Key Features:

Intelligent trade filtering using AI-driven logic

Configurable trade direction: Buy only, Sell only, or Both

Multiple risk presets including Low, Medium, High, and Extreme

Dynamic lot sizing based on balance, equity, or fixed lots

Built-in drawdown control and capital protection functions

Structured and well-organized code with minimal resource usage

90% win rate on long Positions & 70% Win rate on short Positions

Risk Management:

Preset risk models with adjustable trade sizing logic

Drawdown limits with configurable response (pause, close trades, or restart)

Safe handling of high volatility and news-driven conditions

Technical Recommendations:

Use on M15 timeframe for optimal results

Compatible with major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

ECN or Raw spread broker accounts are recommended

Low latency VPS hosting is advised for best performance

Developer: Vyom Tekriwal

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

This EA is intended for responsible traders who understand the importance of disciplined risk management and strategic automation.



