RF Price Action Breakout EA

RF Price Action Breakout EA

RF Price Action Breakout EA is an automated trading system designed to trade based on price action and breakout of key market levels, with a strong focus on risk control and consistency.

This Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grid, or averaging techniques. Trades are executed only when predefined market conditions are met, aiming to avoid overtrading and unnecessary exposure.

Trading Concept

  • Identification of key support and resistance levels
  • Market structure and momentum analysis
  • Execution based on valid breakout conditions
  • Inactive during unclear or unfavorable market conditions

Risk Management

  • Every trade uses Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Controlled drawdown approach
  • No excessive simultaneous positions

This risk management structure is designed to maintain account stability over the medium to long term.

Key Features

  • Price action–based strategy
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging
  • Focus on capital protection and controlled risk
  • Suitable for traders who value disciplined execution
  • Designed for both normal and volatile market conditions

Performance & Transparency

The EA performance is monitored through a publicly available third-party tracking service (Myfxbook).

The screenshots provided with this product include:

  • Live performance chart updated on 16 January 2026
  • Account status showing verified track record and trading privileges (16 January 2026)
  • Backtest result chart starting from 1 January 2025

Live monitoring link (Myfxbook):

Important Notes

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results
  • Market conditions may change at any time
  • It is recommended to test the EA on a demo account before using it on a real account
  • Always apply proper money management based on your own risk tolerance
