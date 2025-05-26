Moedas / VSEC
VSEC: VSE Corporation
171.08 USD 4.78 (2.87%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VSEC para hoje mudou para 2.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 166.99 e o mais alto foi 172.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas VSE Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VSEC Notícias
- Stifel apoia TAT Technologies e VSE em meio ao boom duradouro de reparos de aeronaves
- Ações da VSE Corporation atingem máxima histórica de US$ 169,84
- Stifel inicia cobertura da VSE Corporation com classificação de compra e preço-alvo de US$ 199
Faixa diária
166.99 172.36
Faixa anual
80.61 173.00
- Fechamento anterior
- 166.30
- Open
- 168.22
- Bid
- 171.08
- Ask
- 171.38
- Low
- 166.99
- High
- 172.36
- Volume
- 77
- Mudança diária
- 2.87%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.56%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 43.02%
- Mudança anual
- 108.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh