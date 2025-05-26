CotationsSections
Devises / VSEC
Retour à Actions

VSEC: VSE Corporation

160.94 USD 11.72 (6.79%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VSEC a changé de -6.79% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 155.78 et à un maximum de 173.16.

Suivez la dynamique VSE Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VSEC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
155.78 173.16
Range Annuel
80.61 174.55
Clôture Précédente
172.66
Ouverture
173.16
Bid
160.94
Ask
161.24
Plus Bas
155.78
Plus Haut
173.16
Volume
1.474 K
Changement quotidien
-6.79%
Changement Mensuel
1.19%
Changement à 6 Mois
34.54%
Changement Annuel
96.03%
20 septembre, samedi