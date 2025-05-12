QuotesSections
Currencies / VSEC
VSEC: VSE Corporation

171.00 USD 5.52 (3.34%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VSEC exchange rate has changed by 3.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 163.64 and at a high of 171.97.

Follow VSE Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
163.64 171.97
Year Range
80.61 171.97
Previous Close
165.48
Open
166.54
Bid
171.00
Ask
171.30
Low
163.64
High
171.97
Volume
318
Daily Change
3.34%
Month Change
7.51%
6 Months Change
42.95%
Year Change
108.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%