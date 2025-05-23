KurseKategorien
Währungen / VSEC
Zurück zum Aktien

VSEC: VSE Corporation

173.16 USD 0.50 (0.29%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VSEC hat sich für heute um 0.29% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 173.16 bis zu einem Hoch von 173.16 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die VSE Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VSEC News

Tagesspanne
173.16 173.16
Jahresspanne
80.61 174.55
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
172.66
Eröffnung
173.16
Bid
173.16
Ask
173.46
Tief
173.16
Hoch
173.16
Volumen
26
Tagesänderung
0.29%
Monatsänderung
8.87%
6-Monatsänderung
44.76%
Jahresänderung
110.91%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K