Valute / VSEC
VSEC: VSE Corporation
160.94 USD 11.72 (6.79%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VSEC ha avuto una variazione del -6.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 155.78 e ad un massimo di 173.16.
Segui le dinamiche di VSE Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
155.78 173.16
Intervallo Annuale
80.61 174.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 172.66
- Apertura
- 173.16
- Bid
- 160.94
- Ask
- 161.24
- Minimo
- 155.78
- Massimo
- 173.16
- Volume
- 1.474 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -6.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 34.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 96.03%
20 settembre, sabato