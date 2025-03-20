Moedas / OSS
OSS: One Stop Systems Inc
6.82 USD 0.23 (3.49%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OSS para hoje mudou para 3.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.69 e o mais alto foi 6.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas One Stop Systems Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
6.69 6.97
Faixa anual
1.85 6.97
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.59
- Open
- 6.74
- Bid
- 6.82
- Ask
- 7.12
- Low
- 6.69
- High
- 6.97
- Volume
- 1.144 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.49%
- Mudança mensal
- 17.59%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 186.55%
- Mudança anual
- 190.21%
