OSS: One Stop Systems Inc
6.97 USD 0.18 (2.65%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OSS hat sich für heute um 2.65% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.86 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.20 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die One Stop Systems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OSS News
- Maris-Tech partners with One Stop Systems to expand US defense reach
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- One Stop Systems earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Mistras (MG) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- KLA (KLAC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- One Stop Systems launches high-density GPU expansion platform for AI
- One Stop Systems: A High-Potential Defense And AI Edge Play, But I'm Holding For Now (OSS)
- One Stop Systems (OSS) Soars 10.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- One Stop Systems secures $3.9 million in new defense orders
- One Stop Systems secures $2 million medical imaging contract
- One Stop Systems secures $5 million U.S. Navy contract for P-8A aircraft
- OSS Announces Third Order from Leading Asian Defense Contractor for Autonomous Maritime Application
- OSS’s BRESSNER Receives the 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year Award from Digi International
- OSS Partners with U.S. Special Operations Command to Develop High Performance edge Computers (HPeC) for Austere Maritime Environments
- OSS to Attend NVIDIA GTC Paris 2025
- One Stop Systems adds retired Lieutenant General to board
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Tagesspanne
6.86 7.20
Jahresspanne
1.85 7.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.79
- Eröffnung
- 6.89
- Bid
- 6.97
- Ask
- 7.27
- Tief
- 6.86
- Hoch
- 7.20
- Volumen
- 639
- Tagesänderung
- 2.65%
- Monatsänderung
- 20.17%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 192.86%
- Jahresänderung
- 196.60%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K