시세섹션
통화 / OSS
주식로 돌아가기

OSS: One Stop Systems Inc

6.86 USD 0.07 (1.03%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

OSS 환율이 오늘 1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.80이고 고가는 7.20이었습니다.

One Stop Systems Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OSS News

일일 변동 비율
6.80 7.20
년간 변동
1.85 7.20
이전 종가
6.79
시가
6.89
Bid
6.86
Ask
7.16
저가
6.80
고가
7.20
볼륨
1.569 K
일일 변동
1.03%
월 변동
18.28%
6개월 변동
188.24%
년간 변동율
191.91%
20 9월, 토요일