OSS: One Stop Systems Inc
6.86 USD 0.07 (1.03%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
OSS 환율이 오늘 1.03%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.80이고 고가는 7.20이었습니다.
One Stop Systems Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
6.80 7.20
년간 변동
1.85 7.20
- 이전 종가
- 6.79
- 시가
- 6.89
- Bid
- 6.86
- Ask
- 7.16
- 저가
- 6.80
- 고가
- 7.20
- 볼륨
- 1.569 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.03%
- 월 변동
- 18.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 188.24%
- 년간 변동율
- 191.91%
20 9월, 토요일