OSS: One Stop Systems Inc
6.86 USD 0.07 (1.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OSS ha avuto una variazione del 1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.80 e ad un massimo di 7.20.
Segui le dinamiche di One Stop Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OSS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.80 7.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.85 7.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.79
- Apertura
- 6.89
- Bid
- 6.86
- Ask
- 7.16
- Minimo
- 6.80
- Massimo
- 7.20
- Volume
- 1.569 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.03%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 188.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 191.91%
21 settembre, domenica