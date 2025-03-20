QuotazioniSezioni
OSS: One Stop Systems Inc

6.86 USD 0.07 (1.03%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OSS ha avuto una variazione del 1.03% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.80 e ad un massimo di 7.20.

Segui le dinamiche di One Stop Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.80 7.20
Intervallo Annuale
1.85 7.20
Chiusura Precedente
6.79
Apertura
6.89
Bid
6.86
Ask
7.16
Minimo
6.80
Massimo
7.20
Volume
1.569 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.03%
Variazione Mensile
18.28%
Variazione Semestrale
188.24%
Variazione Annuale
191.91%
