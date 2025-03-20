FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / OSS
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

OSS: One Stop Systems Inc

6.86 USD 0.07 (1.03%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

OSS fiyatı bugün 1.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6.80 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.20 aralığında işlem gördü.

One Stop Systems Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OSS haberleri

Günlük aralık
6.80 7.20
Yıllık aralık
1.85 7.20
Önceki kapanış
6.79
Açılış
6.89
Satış
6.86
Alış
7.16
Düşük
6.80
Yüksek
7.20
Hacim
1.569 K
Günlük değişim
1.03%
Aylık değişim
18.28%
6 aylık değişim
188.24%
Yıllık değişim
191.91%
21 Eylül, Pazar