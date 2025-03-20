货币 / OSS
OSS: One Stop Systems Inc
6.73 USD 0.22 (3.38%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OSS汇率已更改3.38%。当日，交易品种以低点6.30和高点6.93进行交易。
关注One Stop Systems Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OSS新闻
- Maris-Tech partners with One Stop Systems to expand US defense reach
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- One Stop Systems earnings missed by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Mistras (MG) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- KLA (KLAC) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- One Stop Systems launches high-density GPU expansion platform for AI
- One Stop Systems: A High-Potential Defense And AI Edge Play, But I'm Holding For Now (OSS)
- One Stop Systems (OSS) Soars 10.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- One Stop Systems secures $3.9 million in new defense orders
- One Stop Systems secures $2 million medical imaging contract
- One Stop Systems secures $5 million U.S. Navy contract for P-8A aircraft
- OSS Announces Third Order from Leading Asian Defense Contractor for Autonomous Maritime Application
- OSS’s BRESSNER Receives the 2024 EMEA Growth Partner of the Year Award from Digi International
- OSS Partners with U.S. Special Operations Command to Develop High Performance edge Computers (HPeC) for Austere Maritime Environments
- OSS to Attend NVIDIA GTC Paris 2025
- One Stop Systems adds retired Lieutenant General to board
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
6.30 6.93
年范围
1.85 6.93
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.51
- 开盘价
- 6.31
- 卖价
- 6.73
- 买价
- 7.03
- 最低价
- 6.30
- 最高价
- 6.93
- 交易量
- 3.765 K
- 日变化
- 3.38%
- 月变化
- 16.03%
- 6个月变化
- 182.77%
- 年变化
- 186.38%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值