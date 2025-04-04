Moedas / MWA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
MWA: MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS
25.45 USD 0.12 (0.47%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MWA para hoje mudou para 0.47%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 25.30 e o mais alto foi 25.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MWA Notícias
- All You Need to Know About Mueller Water Products (MWA) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Mueller water products names darin harvey as SVP of operations
- MWA: Secular Growth Tailwinds, Margin Expansion Potential And Attractive Valuation Support
- Mueller Water Products: Upside Is Still Limited (NYSE:MWA)
- After Golden Cross, Mueller Water Products (MWA)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- Mueller water director Hansen sells $627k in shares
- Smith, former Mueller Water Products VP, sells $227k in stock
- EXI: Industrials Dashboard For August
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Mueller Water Products appoints Richelle Feyerherm as chief accounting officer
- Earnings call transcript: Mueller Water Products Q3 2025 sees record sales
- Mueller Water Products Q3 2025 slides: Record results prompt raised guidance
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Compared to Estimates, Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Mueller Water Products rises as record sales drive guidance boost
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Valmont Industries (VMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Company Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Mueller Stock: Shares Are Too Expensive To Quench My Thirst For Value (NYSE:MWA)
- Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- TD Cowen’s list of least and most impacted Industrials stocks by tariffs
Faixa diária
25.30 25.45
Faixa anual
21.16 28.71
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.33
- Open
- 25.35
- Bid
- 25.45
- Ask
- 25.75
- Low
- 25.30
- High
- 25.45
- Volume
- 46
- Mudança diária
- 0.47%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.67%
- Mudança anual
- 18.10%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh