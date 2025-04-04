Currencies / MWA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MWA: MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS
25.31 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MWA exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.26 and at a high of 25.63.
Follow MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MWA News
- All You Need to Know About Mueller Water Products (MWA) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Mueller water products names darin harvey as SVP of operations
- MWA: Secular Growth Tailwinds, Margin Expansion Potential And Attractive Valuation Support
- Mueller Water Products: Upside Is Still Limited (NYSE:MWA)
- After Golden Cross, Mueller Water Products (MWA)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- Mueller water director Hansen sells $627k in shares
- Smith, former Mueller Water Products VP, sells $227k in stock
- EXI: Industrials Dashboard For August
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Mueller Water Products appoints Richelle Feyerherm as chief accounting officer
- Earnings call transcript: Mueller Water Products Q3 2025 sees record sales
- Mueller Water Products Q3 2025 slides: Record results prompt raised guidance
- Sterling Infrastructure Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Lemonade, DigitalOcean Holdings, Lattice Semiconductor And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), AECOM (NYSE:ACM)
- Compared to Estimates, Mueller Water Products (MWA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
- Mueller Water Products rises as record sales drive guidance boost
- Mueller Water Products (MWA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Valmont Industries (VMI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Voya Small Company Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Mueller Stock: Shares Are Too Expensive To Quench My Thirst For Value (NYSE:MWA)
- Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- TD Cowen’s list of least and most impacted Industrials stocks by tariffs
Daily Range
25.26 25.63
Year Range
21.16 28.71
- Previous Close
- 25.34
- Open
- 25.38
- Bid
- 25.31
- Ask
- 25.61
- Low
- 25.26
- High
- 25.63
- Volume
- 468
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -2.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.12%
- Year Change
- 17.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%