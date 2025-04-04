Valute / MWA
MWA: MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS
25.29 USD 0.35 (1.37%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MWA ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.20 e ad un massimo di 25.55.
Segui le dinamiche di MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.20 25.55
Intervallo Annuale
21.16 28.71
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.64
- Apertura
- 25.40
- Bid
- 25.29
- Ask
- 25.59
- Minimo
- 25.20
- Massimo
- 25.55
- Volume
- 1.634 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.37%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.35%
