QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MWA
Tornare a Azioni

MWA: MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS

25.29 USD 0.35 (1.37%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MWA ha avuto una variazione del -1.37% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.20 e ad un massimo di 25.55.

Segui le dinamiche di MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MWA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.20 25.55
Intervallo Annuale
21.16 28.71
Chiusura Precedente
25.64
Apertura
25.40
Bid
25.29
Ask
25.59
Minimo
25.20
Massimo
25.55
Volume
1.634 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.37%
Variazione Mensile
-2.81%
Variazione Semestrale
0.04%
Variazione Annuale
17.35%
20 settembre, sabato