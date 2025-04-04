货币 / MWA
MWA: MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS
25.79 USD 0.29 (1.14%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MWA汇率已更改1.14%。当日，交易品种以低点25.51和高点25.90进行交易。
关注MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MWA新闻
日范围
25.51 25.90
年范围
21.16 28.71
- 前一天收盘价
- 25.50
- 开盘价
- 25.62
- 卖价
- 25.79
- 买价
- 26.09
- 最低价
- 25.51
- 最高价
- 25.90
- 交易量
- 494
- 日变化
- 1.14%
- 月变化
- -0.88%
- 6个月变化
- 2.02%
- 年变化
- 19.68%
