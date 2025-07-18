Moedas / MAG
MAG: MAG Silver Corporation
24.53 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MAG para hoje mudou para -0.97%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24.35 e o mais alto foi 25.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MAG Silver Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MAG Notícias
Faixa diária
24.35 25.09
Faixa anual
12.42 25.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 24.77
- Open
- 25.00
- Bid
- 24.53
- Ask
- 24.83
- Low
- 24.35
- High
- 25.09
- Volume
- 2.706 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.97%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 60.96%
- Mudança anual
- 72.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh