MAG: MAG Silver Corporation
24.53 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MAG ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.35 e ad un massimo di 25.09.
Segui le dinamiche di MAG Silver Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MAG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
24.35 25.09
Intervallo Annuale
12.42 25.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24.77
- Apertura
- 25.00
- Bid
- 24.53
- Ask
- 24.83
- Minimo
- 24.35
- Massimo
- 25.09
- Volume
- 2.706 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.97%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 60.96%
- Variazione Annuale
- 72.38%
20 settembre, sabato