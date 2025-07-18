QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MAG
Tornare a Azioni

MAG: MAG Silver Corporation

24.53 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MAG ha avuto una variazione del -0.97% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24.35 e ad un massimo di 25.09.

Segui le dinamiche di MAG Silver Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
24.35 25.09
Intervallo Annuale
12.42 25.09
Chiusura Precedente
24.77
Apertura
25.00
Bid
24.53
Ask
24.83
Minimo
24.35
Massimo
25.09
Volume
2.706 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.97%
Variazione Mensile
-1.41%
Variazione Semestrale
60.96%
Variazione Annuale
72.38%
20 settembre, sabato