クォートセクション
通貨 / MAG
株に戻る

MAG: MAG Silver Corporation

24.53 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MAGの今日の為替レートは、-0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.35の安値と25.09の高値で取引されました。

MAG Silver Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MAG News

1日のレンジ
24.35 25.09
1年のレンジ
12.42 25.09
以前の終値
24.77
始値
25.00
買値
24.53
買値
24.83
安値
24.35
高値
25.09
出来高
2.706 K
1日の変化
-0.97%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.41%
6ヶ月の変化
60.96%
1年の変化
72.38%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K