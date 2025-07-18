通貨 / MAG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
MAG: MAG Silver Corporation
24.53 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MAGの今日の為替レートは、-0.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.35の安値と25.09の高値で取引されました。
MAG Silver Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MAG News
- Why The Fiscal Deficit Won't Necessarily Lead To High Interest Rates
- PAAS Strengthens Portfolio With MAG Silver Buyout Completion
- Pan American Silver stock price target lowered to $36 by Scotiabank
- Mag Silver stock hits 52-week high at 24.31 USD
- PAAS Secures All Approvals for MAG Deal: Is Industry Leadership Next?
- PAAS vs. HL: Which Silver Mining Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Can Pan American Silver Close Its MAG Silver Deal This Quarter?
- Mag Silver Corp stock hits 52-week high at $23.43
- Pan American Silver Reports Record Q2 FCF: More Upside Ahead?
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MAG Silver (MAG) is a Great Choice
- Should PAAS Stock be a Part of Your Portfolio Post Solid Q2 Results?
- MAG Silver earnings beat by $0.07, revenue topped estimates
- Methanex's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Pan American Silver Q2 2025 slides: Record earnings amid strong metal prices
- Mag Silver Corp stock hits 52-week high at 22.66 USD
- Element Solutions Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ashland Q3 Earnings and Sales Lag Estimates, Guidance Narrowed
- Dundee Precious Metals: Record Financials In Q2 And An Attractive Valuation (TSX:DPM:CA)
- Linde Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Higher Americas Pricing
- Albemarle's Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
- Here's How You Can Get Paid A Dividend Everyday
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 28th
- Linde Expands Industrial Gas Capacity to Support U.S. Space Sector
- AngloGold Ashanti to Boost Presence With Augusta Gold Buyout
1日のレンジ
24.35 25.09
1年のレンジ
12.42 25.09
- 以前の終値
- 24.77
- 始値
- 25.00
- 買値
- 24.53
- 買値
- 24.83
- 安値
- 24.35
- 高値
- 25.09
- 出来高
- 2.706 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 60.96%
- 1年の変化
- 72.38%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K