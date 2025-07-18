货币 / MAG
MAG: MAG Silver Corporation
24.53 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MAG汇率已更改-0.97%。当日，交易品种以低点24.35和高点25.09进行交易。
关注MAG Silver Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
24.35 25.09
年范围
12.42 25.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.77
- 开盘价
- 25.00
- 卖价
- 24.53
- 买价
- 24.83
- 最低价
- 24.35
- 最高价
- 25.09
- 交易量
- 2.706 K
- 日变化
- -0.97%
- 月变化
- -1.41%
- 6个月变化
- 60.96%
- 年变化
- 72.38%
