통화 / MAG
MAG: MAG Silver Corporation
24.53 USD 0.24 (0.97%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MAG 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.35이고 고가는 25.09이었습니다.
MAG Silver Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
24.35 25.09
년간 변동
12.42 25.09
- 이전 종가
- 24.77
- 시가
- 25.00
- Bid
- 24.53
- Ask
- 24.83
- 저가
- 24.35
- 고가
- 25.09
- 볼륨
- 2.706 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.97%
- 월 변동
- -1.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 60.96%
- 년간 변동율
- 72.38%
