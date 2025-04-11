Moedas / LUCY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
LUCY: Innovative Eyewear Inc
1.92 USD 0.03 (1.59%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LUCY para hoje mudou para 1.59%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.88 e o mais alto foi 1.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Innovative Eyewear Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUCY Notícias
- Innovative Eyewear launches real-time translation for Lucyd smart glasses
- Innovative Eyewear increases maximum shares for at-the-market offering
- Innovative Eyewear reports 88% revenue surge in Q2 2025
- Innovative Eyewear launches Reebok smartglasses on mobile app
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million through warrant exercises
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million from warrant transactions
- Why Is Innovative Eyewear Stock (LUCY) Up 40% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Gold Moves Lower; Darden Restaurants Earnings Top Views - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
- Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Stock Soars 60% Friday: What's Going On? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- Innovative Eyewear stock soars after partnership with Smartech Retail
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Innovative Eyewear partners with Smartech to showcase Reebok frames
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Exciting New Features for the Lucyd ChatGPT A
- Lucyd app adds new features to enhance smart eyewear experience
- What's Going On With Innovative Eyewear Stock On Wednesday? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- US Stock Futures Trade Higher On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert (UPDATED) - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- US Stock Futures Trade Lower On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Everus Construction Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- Gold Gains Over 2%; US Consumer Sentiment Dips In April - Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA), Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
Faixa diária
1.88 1.94
Faixa anual
1.57 9.85
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.89
- Open
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- Low
- 1.88
- High
- 1.94
- Volume
- 164
- Mudança diária
- 1.59%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.03%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -25.29%
- Mudança anual
- -77.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh