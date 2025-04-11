FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / LUCY
LUCY: Innovative Eyewear Inc

1.94 USD 0.02 (1.04%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

LUCY fiyatı bugün 1.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 1.89 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 1.98 aralığında işlem gördü.

Innovative Eyewear Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LUCY haberleri

Günlük aralık
1.89 1.98
Yıllık aralık
1.57 9.85
Önceki kapanış
1.92
Açılış
1.89
Satış
1.94
Alış
2.24
Düşük
1.89
Yüksek
1.98
Hacim
278
Günlük değişim
1.04%
Aylık değişim
0.00%
6 aylık değişim
-24.51%
Yıllık değişim
-76.79%
21 Eylül, Pazar