Divisas / LUCY
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LUCY: Innovative Eyewear Inc
1.89 USD 0.02 (1.05%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LUCY de hoy ha cambiado un -1.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.86, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Innovative Eyewear Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUCY News
- Innovative Eyewear launches real-time translation for Lucyd smart glasses
- Innovative Eyewear increases maximum shares for at-the-market offering
- Innovative Eyewear reports 88% revenue surge in Q2 2025
- Innovative Eyewear launches Reebok smartglasses on mobile app
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million through warrant exercises
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million from warrant transactions
- Why Is Innovative Eyewear Stock (LUCY) Up 40% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Gold Moves Lower; Darden Restaurants Earnings Top Views - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
- Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Stock Soars 60% Friday: What's Going On? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- Innovative Eyewear stock soars after partnership with Smartech Retail
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Innovative Eyewear partners with Smartech to showcase Reebok frames
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Exciting New Features for the Lucyd ChatGPT A
- Lucyd app adds new features to enhance smart eyewear experience
- What's Going On With Innovative Eyewear Stock On Wednesday? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- US Stock Futures Trade Higher On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert (UPDATED) - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- US Stock Futures Trade Lower On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Everus Construction Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- Gold Gains Over 2%; US Consumer Sentiment Dips In April - Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA), Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
Rango diario
1.86 1.98
Rango anual
1.57 9.85
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.91
- Open
- 1.96
- Bid
- 1.89
- Ask
- 2.19
- Low
- 1.86
- High
- 1.98
- Volumen
- 161
- Cambio diario
- -1.05%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -26.46%
- Cambio anual
- -77.39%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B