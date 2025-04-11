Währungen / LUCY
LUCY: Innovative Eyewear Inc
1.97 USD 0.05 (2.60%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von LUCY hat sich für heute um 2.60% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.89 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Innovative Eyewear Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUCY News
- Innovative Eyewear launches real-time translation for Lucyd smart glasses
- Innovative Eyewear increases maximum shares for at-the-market offering
- Innovative Eyewear reports 88% revenue surge in Q2 2025
- Innovative Eyewear launches Reebok smartglasses on mobile app
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million through warrant exercises
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million from warrant transactions
- Why Is Innovative Eyewear Stock (LUCY) Up 40% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Gold Moves Lower; Darden Restaurants Earnings Top Views - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
- Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Stock Soars 60% Friday: What's Going On? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- Innovative Eyewear stock soars after partnership with Smartech Retail
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Innovative Eyewear partners with Smartech to showcase Reebok frames
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Exciting New Features for the Lucyd ChatGPT A
- Lucyd app adds new features to enhance smart eyewear experience
- What's Going On With Innovative Eyewear Stock On Wednesday? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- US Stock Futures Trade Higher On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert (UPDATED) - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- US Stock Futures Trade Lower On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Everus Construction Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- Gold Gains Over 2%; US Consumer Sentiment Dips In April - Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA), Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
Tagesspanne
1.89 1.98
Jahresspanne
1.57 9.85
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.92
- Eröffnung
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.97
- Ask
- 2.27
- Tief
- 1.89
- Hoch
- 1.98
- Volumen
- 178
- Tagesänderung
- 2.60%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -23.35%
- Jahresänderung
- -76.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K