Devises / LUCY
LUCY: Innovative Eyewear Inc
1.94 USD 0.02 (1.04%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LUCY a changé de 1.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 1.89 et à un maximum de 1.98.
Suivez la dynamique Innovative Eyewear Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LUCY Nouvelles
- Innovative Eyewear launches real-time translation for Lucyd smart glasses
- Innovative Eyewear increases maximum shares for at-the-market offering
- Innovative Eyewear reports 88% revenue surge in Q2 2025
- Innovative Eyewear launches Reebok smartglasses on mobile app
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million through warrant exercises
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million from warrant transactions
- Why Is Innovative Eyewear Stock (LUCY) Up 40% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Gold Moves Lower; Darden Restaurants Earnings Top Views - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
- Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Stock Soars 60% Friday: What's Going On? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- Innovative Eyewear stock soars after partnership with Smartech Retail
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Innovative Eyewear partners with Smartech to showcase Reebok frames
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Exciting New Features for the Lucyd ChatGPT A
- Lucyd app adds new features to enhance smart eyewear experience
- What's Going On With Innovative Eyewear Stock On Wednesday? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- US Stock Futures Trade Higher On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert (UPDATED) - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- US Stock Futures Trade Lower On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Everus Construction Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- Gold Gains Over 2%; US Consumer Sentiment Dips In April - Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA), Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
Range quotidien
1.89 1.98
Range Annuel
1.57 9.85
- Clôture Précédente
- 1.92
- Ouverture
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.94
- Ask
- 2.24
- Plus Bas
- 1.89
- Plus Haut
- 1.98
- Volume
- 278
- Changement quotidien
- 1.04%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.00%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -24.51%
- Changement Annuel
- -76.79%
20 septembre, samedi