通貨 / LUCY
LUCY: Innovative Eyewear Inc
1.92 USD 0.03 (1.59%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LUCYの今日の為替レートは、1.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.88の安値と1.94の高値で取引されました。
Innovative Eyewear Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LUCY News
- Innovative Eyewear launches real-time translation for Lucyd smart glasses
- Innovative Eyewear increases maximum shares for at-the-market offering
- Innovative Eyewear reports 88% revenue surge in Q2 2025
- Innovative Eyewear launches Reebok smartglasses on mobile app
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million through warrant exercises
- Innovative Eyewear raises $4.8 million from warrant transactions
- Why Is Innovative Eyewear Stock (LUCY) Up 40% Today? - TipRanks.com
- Gold Moves Lower; Darden Restaurants Earnings Top Views - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
- Innovative Eyewear (LUCY) Stock Soars 60% Friday: What's Going On? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- Innovative Eyewear stock soars after partnership with Smartech Retail
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Innovative Eyewear partners with Smartech to showcase Reebok frames
- Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Announces Exciting New Features for the Lucyd ChatGPT A
- Lucyd app adds new features to enhance smart eyewear experience
- What's Going On With Innovative Eyewear Stock On Wednesday? - Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
- US Stock Futures Trade Higher On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert (UPDATED) - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- US Stock Futures Trade Lower On Wednesday: S&P 500 Is Flashing 'Quite Rare And Rather Bullish' Signal, Says Expert - American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)
- Why Everus Construction Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- Gold Gains Over 2%; US Consumer Sentiment Dips In April - Mixed Martial Arts Group (AMEX:MMA), Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)
1日のレンジ
1.88 1.94
1年のレンジ
1.57 9.85
- 以前の終値
- 1.89
- 始値
- 1.90
- 買値
- 1.92
- 買値
- 2.22
- 安値
- 1.88
- 高値
- 1.94
- 出来高
- 164
- 1日の変化
- 1.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -25.29%
- 1年の変化
- -77.03%
