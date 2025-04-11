Valute / LUCY
LUCY: Innovative Eyewear Inc
1.94 USD 0.02 (1.04%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LUCY ha avuto una variazione del 1.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.89 e ad un massimo di 1.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Innovative Eyewear Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.89 1.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.57 9.85
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.92
- Apertura
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.94
- Ask
- 2.24
- Minimo
- 1.89
- Massimo
- 1.98
- Volume
- 278
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -24.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -76.79%
