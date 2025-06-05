Moedas / LTH
LTH: Life Time Group Holdings Inc
27.86 USD 0.03 (0.11%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LTH para hoje mudou para 0.11%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.74 e o mais alto foi 28.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Life Time Group Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
LTH Notícias
- Bank of America lista 13 ações de média e pequena capitalização com potencial de recuperação
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Mizuho Adds Four Stocks to Its September Top Picks List - TipRanks.com
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Life Time (LTH) Q2 EPS Jumps 48%
- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Life Time Holdings Q2 2025 beats expectations
- Life Time’s credit rating upgraded by Moody’s to B1 from B2
- Life Time (LTH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- UBS reveals its latest top picks after July update
- Royal Caribbean (RCL) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Life Time Opens Eighth California Club at Historic Arden Hills Property in Sacramento on June 27
- Uber Buy Point, Carnival Stock Breakout Highlight Emergent Strength In This Industry Group
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Life Time Closes on $150 Million Sale-Leaseback Transaction; Credit Rating Upgraded by S&P
- Life Time Group Holdings : Drop Some Weight And Go Overweight (NYSE:LTH)
- Life Time Signs Landmark Lease at 10 Bryant Bringing New Wellness Destination to Midtown Manhattan
- S&P Global upgrades Life Time to ’BB-’ on strong performance
- Life Time Group stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Life Time’s LTH Supplement Line Debuts Three New HYDRATE Electrolyte Flavors as National Hydration Month Kicks Off
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Life Time sets price for 20 million share secondary offering
Faixa diária
27.74 28.07
Faixa anual
21.49 34.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.83
- Open
- 28.02
- Bid
- 27.86
- Ask
- 28.16
- Low
- 27.74
- High
- 28.07
- Volume
- 101
- Mudança diária
- 0.11%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.07%
- Mudança anual
- 14.56%
