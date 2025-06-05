통화 / LTH
LTH: Life Time Group Holdings Inc
27.83 USD 0.43 (1.52%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LTH 환율이 오늘 -1.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.69이고 고가는 28.58이었습니다.
Life Time Group Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
27.69 28.58
년간 변동
21.49 34.99
- 이전 종가
- 28.26
- 시가
- 28.36
- Bid
- 27.83
- Ask
- 28.13
- 저가
- 27.69
- 고가
- 28.58
- 볼륨
- 2.784 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.52%
- 월 변동
- 1.42%
- 6개월 변동
- -9.17%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.43%
