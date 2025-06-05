货币 / LTH
LTH: Life Time Group Holdings Inc
28.02 USD 0.24 (0.85%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LTH汇率已更改-0.85%。当日，交易品种以低点27.48和高点28.44进行交易。
关注Life Time Group Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LTH新闻
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Mizuho Adds Four Stocks to Its September Top Picks List - TipRanks.com
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Life Time (LTH) Q2 EPS Jumps 48%
- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Life Time Holdings Q2 2025 beats expectations
- Life Time’s credit rating upgraded by Moody’s to B1 from B2
- Life Time (LTH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- UBS reveals its latest top picks after July update
- Royal Caribbean (RCL) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Life Time Opens Eighth California Club at Historic Arden Hills Property in Sacramento on June 27
- Uber Buy Point, Carnival Stock Breakout Highlight Emergent Strength In This Industry Group
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Life Time Closes on $150 Million Sale-Leaseback Transaction; Credit Rating Upgraded by S&P
- Life Time Group Holdings : Drop Some Weight And Go Overweight (NYSE:LTH)
- Life Time Signs Landmark Lease at 10 Bryant Bringing New Wellness Destination to Midtown Manhattan
- S&P Global upgrades Life Time to ’BB-’ on strong performance
- Life Time Group stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Life Time’s LTH Supplement Line Debuts Three New HYDRATE Electrolyte Flavors as National Hydration Month Kicks Off
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Life Time sets price for 20 million share secondary offering
- Life Time Group stock falls on planned share sale by affiliates
日范围
27.48 28.44
年范围
21.49 34.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.26
- 开盘价
- 28.44
- 卖价
- 28.02
- 买价
- 28.32
- 最低价
- 27.48
- 最高价
- 28.44
- 交易量
- 5.857 K
- 日变化
- -0.85%
- 月变化
- 2.11%
- 6个月变化
- -8.55%
- 年变化
- 15.21%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值