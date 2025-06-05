Devises / LTH
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
LTH: Life Time Group Holdings Inc
27.83 USD 0.43 (1.52%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de LTH a changé de -1.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 27.69 et à un maximum de 28.58.
Suivez la dynamique Life Time Group Holdings Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LTH Nouvelles
- BofA liste 13 actions SMID cap qui pourraient rebondir
- BofA lists 13 SMID cap stocks that could rebound
- Mizuho Adds Four Stocks to Its September Top Picks List - TipRanks.com
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Life Time (LTH) Q2 EPS Jumps 48%
- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Life Time Holdings Q2 2025 beats expectations
- Life Time’s credit rating upgraded by Moody’s to B1 from B2
- Life Time (LTH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- UBS reveals its latest top picks after July update
- Royal Caribbean (RCL) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Life Time Opens Eighth California Club at Historic Arden Hills Property in Sacramento on June 27
- Uber Buy Point, Carnival Stock Breakout Highlight Emergent Strength In This Industry Group
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Life Time Closes on $150 Million Sale-Leaseback Transaction; Credit Rating Upgraded by S&P
- Life Time Group Holdings : Drop Some Weight And Go Overweight (NYSE:LTH)
- Life Time Signs Landmark Lease at 10 Bryant Bringing New Wellness Destination to Midtown Manhattan
- S&P Global upgrades Life Time to ’BB-’ on strong performance
- Life Time Group stock rating reiterated at Outperform by RBC Capital
- Life Time’s LTH Supplement Line Debuts Three New HYDRATE Electrolyte Flavors as National Hydration Month Kicks Off
- American Century Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Life Time sets price for 20 million share secondary offering
Range quotidien
27.69 28.58
Range Annuel
21.49 34.99
- Clôture Précédente
- 28.26
- Ouverture
- 28.36
- Bid
- 27.83
- Ask
- 28.13
- Plus Bas
- 27.69
- Plus Haut
- 28.58
- Volume
- 2.784 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.52%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.42%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -9.17%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.43%
20 septembre, samedi