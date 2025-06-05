Valute / LTH
LTH: Life Time Group Holdings Inc
27.83 USD 0.43 (1.52%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LTH ha avuto una variazione del -1.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 27.69 e ad un massimo di 28.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Life Time Group Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
27.69 28.58
Intervallo Annuale
21.49 34.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 28.26
- Apertura
- 28.36
- Bid
- 27.83
- Ask
- 28.13
- Minimo
- 27.69
- Massimo
- 28.58
- Volume
- 2.784 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.43%
20 settembre, sabato