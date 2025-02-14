Moedas / LPTH
LPTH: LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A
6.59 USD 0.10 (1.49%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LPTH para hoje mudou para -1.49%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.30 e o mais alto foi 6.67.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
6.30 6.67
Faixa anual
1.36 6.93
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.69
- Open
- 6.51
- Bid
- 6.59
- Ask
- 6.89
- Low
- 6.30
- High
- 6.67
- Volume
- 1.576 K
- Mudança diária
- -1.49%
- Mudança mensal
- 33.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 223.04%
- Mudança anual
- 381.02%
