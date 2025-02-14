Divisas / LPTH
LPTH: LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A
6.69 USD 0.60 (9.85%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LPTH de hoy ha cambiado un 9.85%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6.20, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6.80.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
6.20 6.80
Rango anual
1.36 6.93
- Cierres anteriores
- 6.09
- Open
- 6.70
- Bid
- 6.69
- Ask
- 6.99
- Low
- 6.20
- High
- 6.80
- Volumen
- 4.127 K
- Cambio diario
- 9.85%
- Cambio mensual
- 35.70%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 227.94%
- Cambio anual
- 388.32%
