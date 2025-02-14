통화 / LPTH
LPTH: LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A
7.24 USD 0.91 (14.38%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LPTH 환율이 오늘 14.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 6.35이고 고가는 7.34이었습니다.
LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
6.35 7.34
년간 변동
1.36 7.34
- 이전 종가
- 6.33
- 시가
- 6.35
- Bid
- 7.24
- Ask
- 7.54
- 저가
- 6.35
- 고가
- 7.34
- 볼륨
- 4.708 K
- 일일 변동
- 14.38%
- 월 변동
- 46.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 254.90%
- 년간 변동율
- 428.47%
