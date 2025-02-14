Dövizler / LPTH
LPTH: LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A
7.24 USD 0.91 (14.38%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
LPTH fiyatı bugün 14.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.34 aralığında işlem gördü.
LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
LPTH haberleri
Günlük aralık
6.35 7.34
Yıllık aralık
1.36 7.34
- Önceki kapanış
- 6.33
- Açılış
- 6.35
- Satış
- 7.24
- Alış
- 7.54
- Düşük
- 6.35
- Yüksek
- 7.34
- Hacim
- 4.708 K
- Günlük değişim
- 14.38%
- Aylık değişim
- 46.86%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 254.90%
- Yıllık değişim
- 428.47%
21 Eylül, Pazar