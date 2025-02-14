通貨 / LPTH
LPTH: LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A
6.33 USD 0.36 (5.38%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LPTHの今日の為替レートは、-5.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.30の安値と6.67の高値で取引されました。
LightPath Technologies Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
6.30 6.67
1年のレンジ
1.36 6.93
- 以前の終値
- 6.69
- 始値
- 6.51
- 買値
- 6.33
- 買値
- 6.63
- 安値
- 6.30
- 高値
- 6.67
- 出来高
- 2.416 K
- 1日の変化
- -5.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 28.40%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 210.29%
- 1年の変化
- 362.04%
