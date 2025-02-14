クォートセクション
通貨 / LPTH
LPTH: LightPath Technologies Inc - Class A

6.33 USD 0.36 (5.38%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

LPTHの今日の為替レートは、-5.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.30の安値と6.67の高値で取引されました。

LightPath Technologies Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6.30 6.67
1年のレンジ
1.36 6.93
以前の終値
6.69
始値
6.51
買値
6.33
買値
6.63
安値
6.30
高値
6.67
出来高
2.416 K
1日の変化
-5.38%
1ヶ月の変化
28.40%
6ヶ月の変化
210.29%
1年の変化
362.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K