LGO: Largo Inc
1.77 USD 0.07 (4.12%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do LGO para hoje mudou para 4.12%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.67 e o mais alto foi 1.80.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Largo Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGO Notícias
Faixa diária
1.67 1.80
Faixa anual
1.12 2.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.70
- Open
- 1.73
- Bid
- 1.77
- Ask
- 2.07
- Low
- 1.67
- High
- 1.80
- Volume
- 255
- Mudança diária
- 4.12%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.03%
- Mudança anual
- -14.08%
