Currencies / LGO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LGO: Largo Inc
1.74 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LGO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.69 and at a high of 1.77.
Follow Largo Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LGO News
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Glass Lewis sues Texas over proxy advice restrictions
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Largo Resources stock at $3.70
- Largo stock rises on improved vanadium production amid turnaround plan
- Largo reports improved vanadium production in Q2 2025
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Largo Resources stock amid production gains
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Largo Provides Update on its Operational Turnaround Progress; Delivers Improved May Production
- Largo Announces $10 Million Factoring Facility to Accelerate Receivables and Support Working Capital
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- U.K. energy regulator Ofgem cuts price cap by 7% to reflect lower wholesale costs
- Largo stock price target cut to $3.70 at H.C. Wainwright
- Largo Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Continued Focus on Production Stability and Cost Reduction Efforts
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
Daily Range
1.69 1.77
Year Range
1.12 2.84
- Previous Close
- 1.74
- Open
- 1.76
- Bid
- 1.74
- Ask
- 2.04
- Low
- 1.69
- High
- 1.77
- Volume
- 279
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 16.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.13%
- Year Change
- -15.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%