LGO: Largo Inc
1.77 USD 0.07 (4.12%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
LGOの今日の為替レートは、4.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.67の安値と1.80の高値で取引されました。
Largo Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
LGO News
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Glass Lewis sues Texas over proxy advice restrictions
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Largo Resources stock at $3.70
- Largo stock rises on improved vanadium production amid turnaround plan
- Largo reports improved vanadium production in Q2 2025
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Largo Resources stock amid production gains
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Largo Provides Update on its Operational Turnaround Progress; Delivers Improved May Production
- Largo Announces $10 Million Factoring Facility to Accelerate Receivables and Support Working Capital
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- U.K. energy regulator Ofgem cuts price cap by 7% to reflect lower wholesale costs
- Largo stock price target cut to $3.70 at H.C. Wainwright
- Largo Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Continued Focus on Production Stability and Cost Reduction Efforts
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
1日のレンジ
1.67 1.80
1年のレンジ
1.12 2.84
- 以前の終値
- 1.70
- 始値
- 1.73
- 買値
- 1.77
- 買値
- 2.07
- 安値
- 1.67
- 高値
- 1.80
- 出来高
- 255
- 1日の変化
- 4.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.03%
- 1年の変化
- -14.08%
