QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / LGO
Tornare a Azioni

LGO: Largo Inc

1.82 USD 0.05 (2.82%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LGO ha avuto una variazione del 2.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.72 e ad un massimo di 1.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Largo Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

LGO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.72 1.82
Intervallo Annuale
1.12 2.84
Chiusura Precedente
1.77
Apertura
1.77
Bid
1.82
Ask
2.12
Minimo
1.72
Massimo
1.82
Volume
334
Variazione giornaliera
2.82%
Variazione Mensile
21.33%
Variazione Semestrale
15.19%
Variazione Annuale
-11.65%
21 settembre, domenica