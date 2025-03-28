통화 / LGO
LGO: Largo Inc
1.82 USD 0.05 (2.82%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
LGO 환율이 오늘 2.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.72이고 고가는 1.82이었습니다.
Largo Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
LGO News
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of August 2025
- Glass Lewis sues Texas over proxy advice restrictions
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Largo Resources stock at $3.70
- Largo stock rises on improved vanadium production amid turnaround plan
- Largo reports improved vanadium production in Q2 2025
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Largo Resources stock amid production gains
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Largo Provides Update on its Operational Turnaround Progress; Delivers Improved May Production
- Largo Announces $10 Million Factoring Facility to Accelerate Receivables and Support Working Capital
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- U.K. energy regulator Ofgem cuts price cap by 7% to reflect lower wholesale costs
- Largo stock price target cut to $3.70 at H.C. Wainwright
- Largo Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Continued Focus on Production Stability and Cost Reduction Efforts
- Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of March 2025
일일 변동 비율
1.72 1.82
년간 변동
1.12 2.84
- 이전 종가
- 1.77
- 시가
- 1.77
- Bid
- 1.82
- Ask
- 2.12
- 저가
- 1.72
- 고가
- 1.82
- 볼륨
- 334
- 일일 변동
- 2.82%
- 월 변동
- 21.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 15.19%
- 년간 변동율
- -11.65%
20 9월, 토요일