Moedas / KROS
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
KROS: Keros Therapeutics Inc
15.92 USD 0.30 (1.92%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KROS para hoje mudou para 1.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 15.83 e o mais alto foi 16.03.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Keros Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KROS Notícias
- Keros Therapeutics reports positive data for DMD drug candidate
- Keros Therapeutics: Orphan Drug Win For DMD Candidate A Small Step On Right Path (KROS)
- ADAR1 urges Keros board to engage on strategy after meeting refusal
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to Keros’ KER-065 for DMD
- Keros earnings beat by $0.37, revenue topped estimates
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Keros discontinues cibotercept development, announces leadership changes
- KROS vs. EXAS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Will Reblozyl Enable BMY to Offset the Impact of Generic Competition?
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- RCKT Stock Up on FDA's RMAT Tag to Gene Therapy for Heart Failure
- FDA Advisory Panel Votes Against Approval of GSK's Blenrep Combo
- Keros Therapeutics doses first patient in Phase 3 MDS trial
- Fat, not muscle: drugmakers in race for next weight-loss breakthrough
- Keros Therapeutics' Quiet Near-Term Outlook Overshadows Pipeline Potential: Analyst - Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)
- BofA cuts Keros Therapeutics stock rating, price target to $18
- Keros directors face significant shareholder dissent
- Keros Therapeutics to return $375 million to shareholders
- Keros Therapeutics Announces Participation at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Keros Therapeutics Stops PAH Drug Development, Shrinks Workforce By 45% - Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)
- Keros Therapeutics halts PAH drug development, cuts workforce
- Keros secures Glass Lewis support for director nominees
- ADAR1 calls for Keros to release review results before vote
- Keros Therapeutics Highlights Commitment to Maximizing Stockholder Value
Faixa diária
15.83 16.03
Faixa anual
9.12 72.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 15.62
- Open
- 15.87
- Bid
- 15.92
- Ask
- 16.22
- Low
- 15.83
- High
- 16.03
- Volume
- 110
- Mudança diária
- 1.92%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 57.78%
- Mudança anual
- -72.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh