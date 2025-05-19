Valute / KROS
KROS: Keros Therapeutics Inc
15.56 USD 0.48 (2.99%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KROS ha avuto una variazione del -2.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 15.42 e ad un massimo di 16.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Keros Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
15.42 16.04
Intervallo Annuale
9.12 72.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.04
- Apertura
- 16.04
- Bid
- 15.56
- Ask
- 15.86
- Minimo
- 15.42
- Massimo
- 16.04
- Volume
- 568
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.57%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 54.21%
- Variazione Annuale
- -73.22%
20 settembre, sabato