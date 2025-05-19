Currencies / KROS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
KROS: Keros Therapeutics Inc
15.80 USD 0.25 (1.61%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KROS exchange rate has changed by 1.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.52 and at a high of 16.00.
Follow Keros Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KROS News
- Keros Therapeutics reports positive data for DMD drug candidate
- Keros Therapeutics: Orphan Drug Win For DMD Candidate A Small Step On Right Path (KROS)
- ADAR1 urges Keros board to engage on strategy after meeting refusal
- FDA grants orphan drug designation to Keros’ KER-065 for DMD
- Keros earnings beat by $0.37, revenue topped estimates
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Keros discontinues cibotercept development, announces leadership changes
- KROS vs. EXAS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Will Reblozyl Enable BMY to Offset the Impact of Generic Competition?
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- RCKT Stock Up on FDA's RMAT Tag to Gene Therapy for Heart Failure
- FDA Advisory Panel Votes Against Approval of GSK's Blenrep Combo
- Keros Therapeutics doses first patient in Phase 3 MDS trial
- Fat, not muscle: drugmakers in race for next weight-loss breakthrough
- Keros Therapeutics' Quiet Near-Term Outlook Overshadows Pipeline Potential: Analyst - Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)
- BofA cuts Keros Therapeutics stock rating, price target to $18
- Keros directors face significant shareholder dissent
- Keros Therapeutics to return $375 million to shareholders
- Keros Therapeutics Announces Participation at Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
- Keros Therapeutics Stops PAH Drug Development, Shrinks Workforce By 45% - Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)
- Keros Therapeutics halts PAH drug development, cuts workforce
- Keros secures Glass Lewis support for director nominees
- ADAR1 calls for Keros to release review results before vote
- Keros Therapeutics Highlights Commitment to Maximizing Stockholder Value
Daily Range
15.52 16.00
Year Range
9.12 72.37
- Previous Close
- 15.55
- Open
- 15.53
- Bid
- 15.80
- Ask
- 16.10
- Low
- 15.52
- High
- 16.00
- Volume
- 664
- Daily Change
- 1.61%
- Month Change
- 3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 56.59%
- Year Change
- -72.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%